FORT WRIGHT, Ky. — Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky (TANK) riders now have to pay slightly more to take the bus, but the transit authority has a program to offset costs for those who rely on this form of transportation.

Some TANK riders we talked to already feel the impact of increased fares.

"I just think it's unfortunate," DJ said.

DJ has been a consistent TANK rider for the last two years. He told us he feels the 50-cent increase the most since he has a low income.

TANK has increased its routes to meet the demand for local funding.

Fixed Routes (Local & Express) increased from $1.50 to $2.00



Southbank Shuttle increased from $1.00 to $2.00

Reduced Fare (Seniors & Disabled) increased from $0.75 to $1.00

Reduced Fare Southbank Shuttle (Seniors & Disabled) increased from $0.75 to $1.00

TANK Day Pass increased from $3.50 to $4.00

TANK 30-Day Pass increased from $66.00 to $70.00

Game Day Pass increased from $2.00 to $4.00

Watch the video below to see how the increase in fares affects riders:

TANK raises bus fares, while offering new rewards program for loyal riders

Off-camera, some riders told us they understood TANK had to raise prices, but they hope the transit authority can create something better to help relieve the stress for some riders just trying to get to work and home.

It's been more than 15 years since the transit authority raised its prices, plus five routes have been eliminated due to low ridership.

Eliminated Routes:



17x (Buttermilk Pike)

22x (Mt Zion Rd)

32x (Aero Parkway/ Burlington)

61 (Covington Health Connection)

62 (CVG Shuttle)

Now that some routes are eliminated, the Southbank shuttle comes every 15 minutes.

Jenny Kammes TANK Southbank Shuttle Route Map

"It was time for us to look at how do we provide the service and have the funds to do so," said Jenny Kammes, marketing manager at TANK.

With increased fares, TANK has a new reward program for loyal riders.

"You earn 75 points twice a week, and once you hit 400 points, you can turn that in for a free fare," Kammes said.

DJ said it still isn't enough since he fears the prices will continue increasing.

"It's gonna be unaffordable like I have friends and family in Cincinnati I can't even go see and check on because I can't afford the fares," DJ said.