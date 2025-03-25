TANK riders can now earn rewards just by riding, sharing feedback

FT. WRIGHT, Ky. — The Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky is rewarding loyal members.

In a news release, TANK announced that riders can now earn rewards by riding the bus and sharing feedback in the Transit app.

The new "Riders Rewards Program" allows riders to collect points that can be redeemed for free mobile bus passes.

“We’re thrilled to introduce an easy way for our customers to earn rewards while riding with TANK,” said TANK general manager Gina Douthat in the release. “We’re eager to see our riders take full advantage of the benefits!”

Anyone who uses TANK for transportation can start earning points by signing up for an EZFare Rewards account, completing a survey and riding the bus.

Seventy-five points can be earned twice a week. The more rides that a passenger takes, the more points they earn. Once riders reach at least 400 points, they will earn a free ride.

Rewards points are redeemed through the Transit app available on Google Play and the App Store.

To learn more about the Riders Rewards Program click here.