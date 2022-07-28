FORT WRIGHT, Ky. — Today is the day where you can trade school supplies for chicken sandwiches.

Northern Kentucky’s largest school supply drive hopes to collect more than 20,000 items for students in multiple counties.

Volunteers will be at all four Northern Kentucky Chick-fil-A restaurants — Florence (Houston Road), Florence (all Road), Fort Wright and Newport — to collect the donated supplies. If you plan to donate, you can stop by from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The drive is looking for any of these items:



Pencil boxes/pouches

Dry erase markers

Packs of pencils

Composition books

1/2” or 1” 3-ring binders

Those who donate five or more items will receive a coupon for a free chicken sandwich at Chick-fil-A.

Officials say Kentucky has the fifth highest poverty rate in country, and the three counties that make up Northern Kentucky are no exception.

There’s also a friendly competition between the school districts of who can bring in the most supplies — the winner receives a $1,000 donation from Chick-fil-A.

The donations collected today are distributed to Family Resource Centers, which give the items to local kids in districts including: Boone County, Campbell County, Kenton County, as well as the independent school districts of Bellevue, Covington, Dayton, Newport, Southgate and Walton-Verona.

