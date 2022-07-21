Non-profit Make a Kid Merry to host second back-to-school event

CINCINNATI — The youth-led non-profit Make a Kid Merry is hosting its second back-to-school festival.

Volunteers are giving away backpacks full of supplies to students on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The non-profit was founded by two college students, Skylar Beavers, from Kent State University and Jordynn Jenkins, from Georgetown University. They raised $3,000 to impact kids in their “Make a Kid Ready” festival.

Beavers and Jenkins started the non-profit with the vision of sponsoring children and giving back to the community in the same way they were growing up. Both grew up in single-parent, low-income homes in Cincinnati, and they've had their families sponsored for Christmases.

Beavers and Jenkins have provided a surplus of Christmas gifts to 50 children, Easter baskets to 27 children and 108 backpacks to kids throughout the Tri-State since they founded the organization.

The event will host games, food trucks, music, face painting and free haircuts for all students. Make a Kid Merry is collaborating with Sole Bros — another Cincinnati youth-led nonprofit — that will provide a pair of shoes to each child who receives a backpack.

Click here to figure out how you can donate to, sign up for volunteering or sign up to receive a backpack for your child at the event.

