Major effort to help children in need: 'Stuff the bus' school supply drive

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — It’s time to fill the Wonderbus!

The West Chester - Liberty Chamber Alliance is once again helping host a school supply drive for students in need.

This year, they’re asking for people to “stuff the bus” with school supplies as well as things like headphones, tissues, hand sanitizer, plastic resealable bags and pencil pouches.

The Wonderbus will be parked at Lakota West High School Tuesday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you need more time to collect donations, the Wonderbus will be parked at The Square at Liberty Center on July 27 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Organizers say the contributions will fill backpacks and will be given to local kids in need as a way to kick off the school year right.

