St. Elizabeth nurse creates statewide manual to help identify specific signs in domestic violence survivors

CINCINNATI — One in four women and one in seven men have been victims of domestic violence, according to the National Domestic Violence Hotline. October marks Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a time to educate about the issue and push for more resources.

Paul Korchack, owner and founder of True Defense, has dedicated years to teaching people how to protect themselves from domestic violence situations. His approach focuses on more than just physical techniques.

"A lot of what they learn in here is actually building confidence in themselves because of the fear they have inside," Korchack said.

But the need goes beyond just teaching and training those who may be victims.

Jill Brummett, nurse manager of the forensic program at St. Elizabeth Healthcare, created a comprehensive manual for prosecutors, law enforcement and medical providers. The guide focuses specifically on responding to domestic violence survivors who have experienced strangulation.

WATCH: How the manual helps outline proper care for survivors

Northern Kentucky nurse creates domestic violence manual now used statewide

"The first thing that we like to tell them is that we believe them and that we're going to help them, and that they're safe," Brummett said.

The manual, five years in the making, is now being used statewide. It guides professionals on identifying specific signs in survivors and outlines proper care protocols.

"We will do a very specialized assessment on them, looking at all of the signs and symptoms, asking about, 'How did they strangle you?'" Brummett said.

The guide helps medical professionals determine how someone has been strangled through a series of specialized tests, including CTA scans when patients report strangulation incidents.

"It is really important that we do the CTA, so we've adopted those recommendations, and if our patient comes in and they complain of strangulation, our providers will order a CTA," Brummett said.

Brummett said she wants survivors to know support is available for those who need it.

"We are here if you need us, and we are here with open arms, and we'll support you 100%," said Brummett.