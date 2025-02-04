SB I-71/75 lanes reopen after closure for police incident

COVINGTON, Ky. — The southbound lanes of I-71/I-75 in Northern Kentucky have reopened after the highway was blocked for police activity.

At least a dozen police cars blocked the highway at the Cut in the Hill just south of the 12th Street exit in Covington for nearly an hour.

The shutdown stemmed from a police pursuit over the Brent Spence Bridge just before 11:30 a.m. In video sent to us by a WCPO viewer in Covington, several police cars from multiple agencies can be seen heading south on the highway.

A stopstick also appears to have been deployed by officers. It's unclear if the person they were pursuing hit the stopstick.

Watch video captured by a Covington resident of part of the incident:

Video sent to WCPO shows police pursuit on I-71/I-75 southbound that blocked traffic

Kenton County officials said Hamilton County officers were handling the incident. Hamilton County dispatchers told us that it is an "open investigation and they can't give any details."

We're working to learn more.