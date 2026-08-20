Safety changes coming to Newport I-471 exit ramp after history of speeding and crashes

NEWPORT, Ky. — Nearly 11,000 people take Exit 5 off I-471 in Newport, Kentucky every day, and that stretch has become a public safety concern.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet , there were 82 crashes near that exit ramp from 2019 to 2023 — nearly two a month over that span.

Nicole Crail lives just around the corner from the exit on Park Avenue and described the behavior of nearby drivers Thursday.

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Changes coming to Newport I-471 exit ramp after history of speeding and crashes

"Just extremely fast, especially the semis, because we have a lot of those coming through," Crail said. "It rattles the house that they go so fast."

When KYTC officials visited the exit ramp and nearby Park Avenue after Newport leaders brought up concerns, they said cars were driving an average of 32 miles per hour in a 25 mile per hour speed limit zone.

Now, safety improvements are on the way. Speed humps, lane separation and pedestrian crosswalks are planned along Park Avenue off the busy ramp. The project will also include new signage and a flashing beacon at the Park Avenue and 2nd Street intersection.

Brian Steffen, assistant city manager for Newport, said the improvements are focused on one goal.

"The ultimate goal is vehicle and pedestrian safety here and slowing these vehicles down," Steffen said.

Crail said the efforts are long overdue.

"Honestly, it's amazing, and I think it might even be more like up on the ramp that might need more like flashing signs because I myself wanted to go up and put some signs around the corner like kids crossing, but definitely speed bumps will definitely help," Crail said.

Steffen said the project's construction is not expected to cause major disruptions.

"It's really not going to be an impactful project to where the ramp will be disrupted extensively or for long periods of time," Steffen said. "This is all for the benefit of not only the residents in the area and the affected property owners around but also drivers as well."

Construction is expected to begin in spring of next year and be completed that summer.