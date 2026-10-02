BLINK to bring massive changes, new entertainment destination center to Covington for 2026 festival

COVINGTON, Ky. — BLINK is returning to Covington this year with a new entertainment destination center, drawing visitors from as far as Boston and New York.

The new center allows attendees to purchase alcohol from a select list of businesses and walk around as they explore along Madison Avenue, West Pike Street, Park Place and more.

Businesses like Smoke Justis are preparing for what could be their busiest weekend of the year.

"I'm doing the schedule right now, and trust me it is, it's, it's an obstacle," said Smoke Justis manager JR Bernasco. "But no, we've got everything nailed down so far."

Bernasco said they plan to take full advantage of the new open container rules during BLINK.

"We're going to have little set-up bars outside so people can come and get a drink, walk around, see all the sights," Bernasco said.

Corbin Copeland, a first-time BLINK attendee, said he's excited for how the new addition could elevate the event.

"I think that is a good way to get everybody to be able to get out of the bar ... go outside and see more of the art and be able to walk around, and participate more," Copeland said.

While bars and breweries are excited for the change, not every Covington store owner is convinced it is for the better.

"I think this is a family event and so sort of it seems a little bit out of place for people who need to be carrying their beer around," said Augur, owner of Hierophany & Hedge. "It's early in the evening, so we're optimistic that it will bring people out and kind of get them moving around, and we'll kind of play the alcohol by ear."

BLINK attendees in Covington will be able to explore the festival with their alcohol in specially labeled cups from the following businesses:



Agave & Rye

Braxton Brewing Company

Carmelo’s Restaurant

Covington Yard

dEcORa

Dice on Draft

FrostHaus

The Globe

The Hannaford

Knowledge Bar and Social Room

KungFood Amerasia

Revival Vintage Bottle Shop and Bar

Ripple Wine Bar

Smoke Justis

The Well

Up There

Wabi Sabi

Wenzel Distillery

You can find a map of the streets you're able to walk around with alcohol on, as well as information about road closures, by clicking the link here.