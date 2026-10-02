Campbell County Coroner Mark Schweitzer dies, Kentucky Coroners Association announces

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. — Campbell County Coroner Mark Schweitzer has passed away, the Kentucky Coroners Association announced on its Facebook.

Schweitzer has served as the Campbell County Coroner since being elected in 1998. He faced a Republican primary on May 19 and won. He did not have a Democratic challenger in the upcoming November General Election.

In Kentucky, the judge/executive appoints the position’s replacement, which would be Campbell County Judge/Executive Steve Pendery.

According to the Kentucky Coroners Association, arrangements are pending at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home at 241 Fairfield Ave. in Bellevue.