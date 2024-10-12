Riverfront Commons project unveils new attractions

COVINGTON, Ky. — Attractions at the Riverfront Commons, a planned 20-mile scenic multi-use path from Devou Park to Pendery Park along the Ohio River, have been unveiled.

Elected officials from relevant cities — Ludlow, Newport, Covington, Fort Thomas, Bellevue and Dayton — and representatives from Southbank Partners, the community development organization spearheading the project, unveiled plans for the new projects at Covington Plaza on Thursday.

Covington already hosts one of the Riverfront Commons attractions, the "Love the Cov" sign, and the announcement on Thursday highlighted plans for some of the other cities. There are eight cities in the commons: Bromley, Ludlow, Covington, Newport, Bellevue, Dayton, Fort Thomas and Silver Grove.

“Riverfront Commons will help create an unbridled destination for every season of life in our community. One of the main attractions is The Riverwalk–an active transportation system for the urban lifestyle–20 miles will connect eight cities into one community, spurring economic growth and attracting top talent to the region,” said Will Weber, president and CEO of Southbank Partners. “By linking these communities, the riverwalk serves as a vital asset for daily commuting and a welcoming third place for all walks of life. The Riverwalk will also feature interactive art pieces that showcase our vibrant community.”

One notable piece showcased on Thursday is a life-sized replica of the old John Hastings ferry boat, designed by local artist Cam Miller, which will eventually appear at the intersection of Manhattan Boulevard and Berry Street in Dayton. The real ferry boat was the first business in the city of Dayton and shuttled laborers from Dayton to Cincinnati to work at the Fulton Steamboat Company. The project is expected to be completed sometime in spring 2025.

Provided via LINK nky A concept rendering of the John Hastings ferry boat replica. Rendering by Cam Miller.

Other additions to the Riverfront Commons include expansions to Memorial Park in Ludlow, extensions to a trailhead in Silver Grove and recently completed enhancements to Dave Cowens Drive and Riverboat Row in Newport.