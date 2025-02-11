Protesters in Northern Kentucky rally against 'unchecked power grab,' criticize Musk and McConnell

FORT WRIGHT, Ky. — More than 100 people in Northern Kentucky on Monday gathered to protest what they call an “unchecked power grab” by the executive branch of the government.

The protesters in Fort Wright voiced their concerns regarding the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), created by President Donald Trump and run by Elon Musk. Many had questions about the department itself.

“What’s their job? Who’s allowed to do what job? What are their limitations?” said Ann Dickerson, co-founder of Indivisible NKY and organizer for Monday’s protest.

Many at the protest told us they were concerned Musk is allowed to “run rampant” and “do whatever he wants.” They said they’re worried about how it’ll affect their community.

“If people think what’s happening in D.C. isn’t gonna affect what’s going on in Kentucky, they’re wrong,” said protester Carol Ernst.

Dickerson said she is worried about Americans relying on Social Security, Medicaid and other federal programs because she believes Musk and his team threaten those resources.

But Musk isn’t their only concern.

“We have an extremely passive congress that’s not doing anything about it,” said Dickerson.

The protest took place in front of Sen. Mitch McConnell’s Fort Wright office, as protesters wanted the senator to stand up against what is happening in D.C.

We reached out to McConnell’s office asking if he had any response to these citizens’ concerns. At this time we have not received a response.

“Please represent all of your constituents and not just the Republicans,” said Ernst. “And they know, Senator McConnell knows that what Elon Musk is doing is wrong, and he needs to stand up to that.”

And that message is not just to local senators.

“I want the members of Congress to force our law and our constitution to be, you know addressed and adhered to,” said protester Joan Schmitz.

Over the weekend, a federal judge temporarily restricted Musk's team from accessing the Treasury Department's federal payment system, something President Trump has shown disapproval of. Trump said he supports Musk's efforts and announced over the weekend he would have Musk and his team focus on the U.S. Department of Defense next.