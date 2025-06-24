'I don't know what I'd do without it' | NKY shelter provides critical cooling space during dangerous heat wave

COVINGTON, Ky. — During this heat wave, some people are struggling to find a place to cool down. That includes folks who are experiencing homelessness.

On Tuesday, we spoke to one man, James, who said right now he's living in his car.

"3 o'clock this morning, I woke up drenched in sweat," James said.

James chose not to disclose his last name for privacy reasons.

He said the brutal heat can make life extremely difficult.

"I got health problems, heart problems, so I got to keep coolness drinking water, juice and teas," James said.

We met up with James at the Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky, located in Covington.

The shelter opened its day center during business hours for people to come in and cool off.

The shelter's CEO, Kim Webb, said they understand how important it is to provide the area's most vulnerable people a place to sit and cool down.

"This is deadly weather, it's often worse than wintertime," Webb said.

Webb said they provide things from cool drinking water to fresh clothes.

Webb showed us the amenities inside the center that visitors have access to, like laundry, showers and some meals.

"We had a volunteer today who made a bunch of peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for us and they're already all gone," Webb said.

Webb said she feels there aren't enough shelter options in Northern Kentucky. In fact, she said all of their 68 beds are taken every night.

"It is really important to have some place that has the amenities, that is consistently here and a place where guests know that they can trust us," Webb said.

James said he's thankful for Webb and other volunteers at the center.

"I don't know what I'd do without it, really," James said.