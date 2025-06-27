A NKY woman fighting cancer was denied coverage for life-saving treatment. Then, her doctor stepped in.

EDGEWOOD, Ky. — A Northern Kentucky professional boxer recently faced her toughest opponent outside the ring — an aggressive form of melanoma. Thanks to her medical team's advocacy, she received a life-saving treatment that might otherwise have been out of reach.

Camille Casson Embry, 51, noticed moles on her arm and decided to get them checked.

"I went to the doctor. Came back three days later — 'You have cancer.' So he checked them all again — 'You have an aggressive form of melanoma,'" said Embry.

For a year, Embry underwent surgeries and treatments as the cancer spread to the lymph nodes in her arm.

"It can spread like wildfire, it's deadly," said Embry.

Embry faced another challenge when her insurer denied coverage for Keytruda, an effective immunotherapy drug. That's when her oncologist at Yung Family Cancer Center at St. Elizabeth Healthcare stepped in, contacting the drug manufacturer directly on her behalf.

"Clinical trials and clinical research over the last decade have been done to show which cancers it's most effective for. So, melanoma was one of the first types of cancers that we recognized that patients could have complete, long-lasting responses to this treatment," said Dr. Daniel Flora, Embry's oncologist.

"Within a week, a week and a half, I got a letter in the mail that I had been approved, and they paid for 100% of my treatment," said Embry.

Flora told me Embry's struggle to access the medication is not uncommon.

"Oftentimes, we'll directly reach out to the pharmaceutical company to see if they're able to provide that medication at no cost. Sometimes we call that under compassionate care," said Flora. "Most of us would never be able to afford this kind of treatment. This is hundreds of thousands of dollars sometimes for treatments like this."

Flora emphasized that resources exist for patients facing similar challenges.

"It's OK to ask for help. We have organizations throughout the Greater Cincinnati area that are built basically for patients who are struggling through the health care system," said Flora. "Existing groups like Cancer Family Care and Cancer Support Community are built right into our practices; they actually work out of our cancer center."

Flora said those support networks can help patients receive assistance with transportation, counseling, and other resources they may need.

For Embry, the treatments were life-changing. Now, she continues to knock out each fight one step at a time.

"Without it, I don't think I'll be talking to you right now," said Embry.