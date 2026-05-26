'A nerve-wracking, scary experience' | New natural gas pipeline planned in Northern Kentucky draws concern

MAYSVILLE, Ky. — After WCPO covered a TC Energy natural gas pipeline project in Campbell County, Frances Sarver invited us to the Lewisburg Volunteer Fire Department in Mason County.

The invitation was to a meeting about a completely different TC Energy pipeline project planned around Maysville.

At the May 18 meeting, Sarver shared a 99-slide presentation she had prepared to inform others about the proposal, share her concerns about the route the line may take and encourage property owners to share their thoughts with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission during the open comment period.

Sarver said she dedicated herself to studying the project after learning it would cross her parents' property.

"I can't speak for everyone, but the few people I talked to, it's a nerve-wracking, scary experience because you don't know where you're going to end up," she said. "You don't know if you're going to have rights at the end of the day. You don't know how much, if any, compensation there will be."

WATCH: Here's what the Maysville pipeline project would look like

New natural gas pipeline planned in Northern Kentucky draws concern

Sarver said she's not against the pipeline's construction, but wants to ensure the lines don't get close to any homes or structures.

She told us she knows there are hundreds of miles of pipes spanning the country operating safely every day, but she doesn't want to risk any of the Mason County community becoming the exception.

"It's low-risk in the sense of the frequency, but it's high consequence when it does happen. It can completely demolish homes," Sarver said.

A TC Energy spokesperson sent us a link to a web page for the Maysville project and its "fact sheet" when we asked about it ahead of last week's meeting. When we reached out again on Monday, a spokesperson said the U.S.-based team wasn't available because of the Memorial Day holiday, and issued the statement below. The spokesperson said people can visit this web page if they have further questions.

We’re seeing strong community interest in our Maysville Project and are committed to open and ongoing dialogue, having spoken with landowners along the route. Over the last several years, we have engaged extensively through multiple open houses, direct outreach and our ongoing program of residential canvassing. We’ve received positive and productive feedback from landowners and have also had thoughtful conversations with community members. We welcome that dialogue—community voices matter. Early input helps shape project design and align with local priorities.



Safety is our top priority, and the project is designed to meet strict federal standards as it undergoes review by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. It will play an important role in supporting the reliability of Kentucky’s energy system, supplying natural gas to support East Kentucky Power Cooperative’s (EKPC) planned co-firing project at its existing Hugh L. Spurlock Power Station—helping ensure homes and businesses have access to the natural gas they rely on every day.



We’re proud to be part of this community and remain committed to open, ongoing dialogue. We encourage anyone with questions to connect directly with our team.

A spokesperson said the project is part of a $90 million investment into the region that would support more than 1,000 jobs during construction.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's public comment page shows that Sarver submitted a comment asking for the company to consider revisions to the project.

The rest of the public comment can be found by searching the docket number CP26-25000. If you would like to file a comment of your own, you can visit this web page for instructions on how to e-file with the FERC.

MAYSVILLE PROJECT "FACT SHEET":

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