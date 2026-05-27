Middletown opens its first public pool since 2009 as nearby towns struggle to keep pools operating

WCPO 9's Jackie Bauer covers Warren County. If you have a story that you'd like Jackie to look into or a news tip, email her at jackie@wcpo.com

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Middletown has opened its first public pool since 2009, welcoming residents from both Warren and Butler counties to the new Monsoon Bay Water Park this week.

The city partnered with the Atrium Family YMCA, contributing $3 millon in American Rescue Plan Act dollars to fund the project. Under the agreement, residents will receive discounted day pass rates of $5 for children and $10 for adults for the next 20 years. The YMCA will staff and maintain the facility, which is open through Labor Day weekend.

The opening comes after Middletown closed Douglas Pool in 2008 and Sunset Pool the following year.

"There's been many years, as you know, since Middletown has had a public pool for our children," Middletown Mayor Elizabeth Slamka said.

Across the region, many municipalities have struggled to keep public pools operational due to high costs.

WATCH: Middletown makes a splash with new water park

Middletown opens its first public pool since 2009

The Warren County Health District oversees more than 250 pools, but the $20 million Mason Aquatic Center remains one of the very few that is still municipally owned and operated.

"They wanted those pools, but they come with such a large price tag that the city couldn't be in the business of operating a pool," Ken Brown, communications manager for the city of Middletown, said.

The city of Franklin shut down its pool, the Paul Fitzgerlad pool, in 2025 and opted for a new splash pad that opened this year.

"Down at the Paul Fitzgerald pool, unfortunately, I have some disheartening news because the pool has now outlived its 50-year life. We are currently out of options to repair," Vice Mayor Todd Hall said in a video on the city's website.

Brown said the city worked with the Atrium Family YMCA to make the new pool happen.

"It's taken a couple years to get the construction done, but here we are here now," Brown said.

Have a story idea or tip for WCPO 9 Warren County reporter Jackie Bauer? Email her at jackie@wcpo.com