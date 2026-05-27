Township: 1 taken to hospital, road closed after 4-vehicle crash in West Chester

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — A portion of Tylersville Road in West Chester is closed after a four-vehicle crash Wednesday, a township spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the crash happened just before 7 p.m. Wednesday. Four vehicles were involved, and one person was taken to the hospital.

There was no update available on the person's condition.

Tylersville Road is closed between Princeton Glendale Road/State Route 747 and Wethersfield Drive. Drivers are asked to find a different route.

Due to an accident involving four vehicles, Tylersville Road is closed between Princeton Glendale Road/SR 747 and Wethersfield Dr.



Motorist are advised to avoid the area and find an alternate route. ￼ pic.twitter.com/xFuLRZw866 — West Chester Township (@westchestertwp) May 27, 2026

A crash investigation team is at the scene. The spokesperson did not say when the road is expected to reopen.