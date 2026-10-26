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Police: Suspect charged with murder after deadly Newport shooting

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WCPO
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NEWPORT, Ky. — A suspect has been arrested following a deadly shooting that took place on Friday, according to Newport police.

Newport police said 25-year-old Isaac Hamilton was charged with murder in connection with the incident. He is being held in the Campbell County Detention Center.

At about 11:21 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the 200 block of East 7th Street for a report of a shooting victim. At the scene, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and lying on a sidewalk. After crews attempted life-saving measures, he was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he later died, according to Newport police.

According to a coroner's report obtained by WCPO, the victim was identified as 29-year-old Damien Serrano.

Newport police said the suspect remained at the scene after officers arrived. Investigators believe a dispute between neighbors preceded the shooting, based on preliminary statements.

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