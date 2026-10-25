Wilmington police issue public alert for armed, dangerous suspect

WILMINGTON, Ohio — Wilmington police issued a public safety alert in regards to a suspect who is considered armed and dangerous.

Wilmington police say charges approved against Xavier Jones include domestic violence, burglary, unlawful discharge and aggravated menacing.

Police said Jones is believed to have stolen a .22 long rifle the night before the alert was issued. Since the reported theft, he has allegedly made several threats involving the firearm toward a victim in Wilmington.

Jones may be traveling in a red Ford Ranger, according to police.

Police have warned the public not to approach or attempt to contact Jones.

Anyone who sees Jones or knows where he may be is asked to call 911. Anyone with additional information about the investigation can contact the Wilmington Police Department at 937-382-3833.