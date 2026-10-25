Police: Man dies after bull riding incident at Fox Hollow Stables

CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A man died after a bull riding incident during a rodeo event Saturday evening, according to Clearcreek Township police.

Crews responded to Fox Hollow Stables around 7:41 p.m. At the scene, 35-year-old Jason Saylor was found suffering from a serious chest injury after being either kicked or stepped on by a bull, according to Clearcreek Township police. Saylor was injured despite wearing chest protection.

Clearcreek Township police say Saylor was taken to the Atrium Medical Center and was later pronounced dead around 8:35 p.m.

Clearcreek Township police say they are investigating the death as an accident. They are encouraging anyone who may have video or information about the incident to reach out to them at 513-695-2525 or Detective Sgt. Kevin Barton at 937-748-1267 during business hours.