Falmouth police issue Golden Alert for missing 41-year-old man

FALMOUTH, Ky. — The Falmouth Police Department issued a Golden Alert on Saturday for a missing 41-year-old.

Police said Leonard Daniel Miller was reported missing early Saturday morning from the Falmouth Personal Care Home at 406 Barkley Street.

Miller, who is bipolar and schizophrenic, is a 5-foot-7-inch, 180-pound white man who is bald with hazel eyes and visible tattoos on both forearms. Miller is believed to be wearing a black shirt, dark blue cargo pants, white gym shoes and glasses.

Police said Miller takes medication for his bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, and it's crucial he's located as soon as possible.

Anyone who sees Miller or knows anything about his whereabouts is asked to call Kentucky State Police at 859-428-1212 or 911.