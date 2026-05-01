Police: Search underway for missing 22-year-old NKU student

COVINGTON, Ky. — A search is underway for a missing 22-year-old Northern Kentucky University student last seen Monday, according to the Covington Police Department.

Covington police said they are asking for the community's help in locating Murry Foust.

Foust was last seen in the Latonia area of Covington, according to police. Police did not provide a description of Foust, but did release recent surveillance images.

Covington Police Department

Covington Police Department

NKU confirmed Foust is a student at the university and released a statement Friday.

"Northern Kentucky University is aware that one of our students, Murry (Alexis) Foust, has been reported missing. Our thoughts are with their family, friends and all those impacted," the statement reads. "The Covington Police Department is leading the investigation, and we are fully cooperating and supporting their efforts."

WCPO saw signs posted about Foust's disappearance at the NKU Landrum Academic Center Friday.

WCPO

"Concerns for their safety have arisen, and your input could be crucial," police said.

Anyone with information on Foust's location is encouraged to call 911 or 859-292-2234.