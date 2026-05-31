Police: 3 juveniles hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after crash in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Ky. — Three juveniles were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a crash Sunday in Carroll County, Kentucky State Police said.

Police said troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash, but they did not specify where exactly the crash occurred.

Troopers found that a 44-year-old man was driving a 2010 Nissan Altima when he rear-ended a horse and buggy containing three juveniles.

All three juveniles in the horse and buggy were transported to Norton Children's Hospital in Louisville with life-threatening injuries. Police did not say what the juveniles' current conditions were, but that they are receiving treatment.

It's unclear if the 44-year-old driver was injured in the crash or what caused him to rear-end the horse and buggy.

Troopers said the crash remains under investigation.