Pendleton County Schools close due to student, staff sickness

PENDLETON COUNTY, Ky. — Pendleton County Schools are closed due to a high amount of student and staff sickness, the district said in a letter sent to parents.

"Many of you are aware that there is a lot of sickness in our community," Superintendent Joe Buerkley said. "We have been monitoring the student and staff attendance all week. Unfortunately, things have not improved.

The district closed Thursday and Friday. There is no remote learning and students will not have assignments during these days, the district said.

District officials said they hope these two days off along with the weekend will be enough time for sick students and staff to recover.

"I know this decision is an inconvenience for our working families; however, the safety and well-being of our students and staff are our first priority," Buerkley said. "Please focus on getting well during this time off and we will see everyone on Monday."

The district did not say what sickness is causing all of the absences that forced the closure.

The New Richmond School District also made the decision to close Thursday and Friday because of an "overwhelming amount of sick bus drivers."

This comes as Tri-State health experts warn about the circulation of COVID-19, the flu, and RSV all at the same time.

