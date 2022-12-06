COVID vs Flu vs RSV: Tri-State health experts address questions about viruses

CINCINNATI — The Center for Closing the Health Gap is hosting a free virtual town hall Tuesday about RSV, Influenza, and COVID in hopes of educating community members on the severity of the viruses and what can be done to curb the spread.

The Health Gap started to do town halls to create a safe space and increase accessibility for the Black community to ask questions. However, anyone is welcome to attend.

“The goal is to open the dialogue, and I think that’s what these town halls do," said President/CEO of the Health Gap Renne Mahaffey Harris. "They give individuals the opportunity to ask questions and get more information to make an informed decision for themselves and their families.

Harris noted it’s important to help people understand each of these illnesses, so families understand what they can do to keep themselves safe. She added it’s also important for families to know who is impacted.

“RSV is a respiratory disease that is affecting children, young children, infants primarily. I think a couple of weeks ago we were hearing about more and more cases and hearing about our pediatric centers having high rates,” Harris said.

According to Harris, physicians from UC Health, TriHealth and The Cincinnati Medical Association will discuss the symptoms of each illness because they are all very similar.

Harris said the town hall will last an hour. It starts at 6 p.m. watch on Facebook Live or via Zoom.

The discussion will also be available to watch after the meeting.

READ MORE

More seniors are being hospitalized with RSV amid surge

Dr. Fauci addresses whether RSV has become a national emergency

Local mothers take part in RSV vaccine trial