Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsClermont County

Actions

Bus driver illness cancels classes for New Richmond students

This comes as flu, COVID-19 and RSV circulate at the same time
Students and staff at the New Richmond School District will not have class Thursday due to an overwhelming amount of sick bus drivers, the district said.
School_bus.jpg
Posted at 6:19 AM, Dec 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-08 06:19:29-05

NEW RICHMOND, Ohio — Students and staff at the New Richmond School District will not have class Thursday due to an overwhelming amount of sick bus drivers, the district said.

The district has declared a "calamity day" and has asked students and teachers to stay home.

District leaders have not said what illness is impacting the drivers.

This comes as Tri-State health experts warn about the circulation of COVID-19, the flu, and RSV all at the same time.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, at the end of November, 49 flu cases, and 296 COVID-19 cases were reported in Clermont County in just one week.

The district did not say if Friday's classes will be impacted by the illnesses.

READ MORE
COVID vs Flu vs RSV: Tri-State health experts to address questions about viruses
More seniors are being hospitalized with RSV amid surge
Should I take my child to the emergency room for RSV?

RSV segment

Watch Live:

Good Morning Tri-State at 6AM

More local news:
Iguana causes 'large-scale' power outage in South Florida city Two vacant motels to be torn down for manufacturing space NKY shelter requesting cold, flu supply donations

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Make sure your next TV has NEXTGEN TV.

Make sure your next TV has NEXTGEN TV.