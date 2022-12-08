Bus driver illness cancels classes for New Richmond students

NEW RICHMOND, Ohio — Students and staff at the New Richmond School District will not have class Thursday due to an overwhelming amount of sick bus drivers, the district said.

The district has declared a "calamity day" and has asked students and teachers to stay home.

District leaders have not said what illness is impacting the drivers.

This comes as Tri-State health experts warn about the circulation of COVID-19, the flu, and RSV all at the same time.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, at the end of November, 49 flu cases, and 296 COVID-19 cases were reported in Clermont County in just one week.

The district did not say if Friday's classes will be impacted by the illnesses.

READ MORE

COVID vs Flu vs RSV: Tri-State health experts to address questions about viruses

More seniors are being hospitalized with RSV amid surge

Should I take my child to the emergency room for RSV?

RSV segment