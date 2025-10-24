Package delivery chaos hits Northern Kentucky as SpeedX misdelivers hundreds of orders

ALEXANDRIA, Ky. — Residents across Northern Kentucky are dealing with a delivery nightmare as packages from major online retailers are being dropped at wrong addresses, left in random yards or simply going missing entirely.

The chaos centers around Alexandria, where Christina Kammerer, owner of Hometown Shipping, has become an unofficial package rescue center after witnessing the scope of the problem firsthand.

"I didn't realize anything was going on until I received a picture myself for my daughter's orders, which she ordered from Shein for her animals, and it said it was delivered in Hamilton, Ohio," Kammerer said. "It showed me a picture, and I was like, 'OK, that's not right.'"

This week, social media lit up with posts about packages turning up on random doorsteps and “proof of delivery” photos that are blurry, unclear or taken inside delivery drivers' vehicles. The problem got so bad, someone created a Facebook group because of it.

Hundreds of packages delivered to wrong addresses

"I looked into it a little bit further, and then I started seeing on Facebook that there were five or six other people with SpeedX packages just randomly showing up,” she recalled. “By Tuesday, I had people calling me, asking where their packages were. I figured maybe I could help the community by offering a safe place for people to bring the misdelivered packages — instead of meeting after hours or trying to make complicated arrangements."

Krammerer's public post quickly spread, and soon, people started bringing misdelivered boxes to her store.

“Since (Thursday), four people have brought in packages so far — all with different names. One lady had eight of them dropped off at her house,” she said. “Overall, I’ve helped deliver about 18 packages so far. Last night, my daughter and I drove to nearby subdivisions to drop some off ourselves.”

Kammerer estimates she’s seen around 160 misdirected packages locally, with reports also coming from Independence and Walton. But it doesn't stop there.

"Another shop owner who is in Georgia said he has a package in Alexandria that got delivered down there by SpeedX. So, it's not just local," she said.

Other privately owned shipping companies she’s contacted have reported similar issues, with some deliveries being left in roads or completely random locations, she said.

Almost all of the problem packages are coming through SpeedX, a U.S.-based low-cost courier launched in 2022. The company services major metro areas like New York City, Miami, Dallas, Los Angeles, and Chicago, and contracts with USPS for rural coverage.

Several prominent e-commerce brands — including Shein, Temu, TikTok Shop and even Amazon — use SpeedX for certain small, international shipments.

But getting answers from the company is nearly impossible.

“There’s no customer service number, no email. They’ve never had a line for people to contact,” Kammerer said. “With Shein, if there’s proof of delivery, they aren’t offering refunds — even if it went to the wrong place. They just tell you to contact SpeedX, and obviously, we know that’s not possible.”

We scoured the SpeedX website, but the company appears to have little to no customer service infrastructure. SpeedX doesn't provide a phone number or email for complaints — only an AI chatbot and a list of frequently asked questions.

When checking SpeedX’s own coverage map, we spotted another oddity. The courier claims service is “coming soon” to Kentucky and Ohio, even though local deliveries have clearly been happening for some time.

With e-commerce giants relying on SpeedX for low-cost last-mile service, staffing challenges could be behind the spike in errors. Kammerer suspects gig-style hiring might be leading to inconsistent delivery standards.

“I think it’s kind of like DoorDash, they just pick up random people to deliver packages,” she said.

For now, she’s continuing to act as a local hub for misplaced parcels until the confusion clears, while still operating her regular business.

“It’s just chaos,” said Kammerer. “But until this mess gets sorted out, I’ll try to do what I can.”