NWS: 'Possible tornado' in Brooksville, Ky. area in Monday's storms

Correction: This story erroneously reported that a survey was going to be conducted when that determination had not yet been made.

BROOKSVILLE, Ky. — Storms moved through Bracken County in Kentucky on Monday around 5:10 p.m. that could have resulted in a tornado.

The storms caused some damage around the Brooksville area.

During the severe weather, rotation was evident on the radar in that area and eventually, a Tornado Warning was issued by the National Weather Service as the storm crossed the river into Ohio.

WCPO Rotation near Augusta, KY

After receiving several storm reports from residents, the NWS said it will "likely require" a survey in the area today. In this effort, they will first determine if it was a tornado, then they'll give the tornado a rating.

The Enhanced Fujita scale, or the measurement of the strength of tornadoes, goes from EF0 to EF5. Here are the wind gusts measured for each level of tornado:

EF0: 65-85mph

EF1: 86-110mph

EF2: 111-135mph

EF3: 136-165mph

EF4: 166-200mph

EF5: 200mph or more

Here's a closer look at the storms that moved through the area Monday night:

National Weather Service to survey storm damage around Brooksville today after possible tornado

I talked to viewers overnight about what they saw and experienced in the area.

Tina Runyon Work lives in Berlin, about 10 minutes down the road from the storm damage in Brooksville. She said the same storm went over her house with lots of thunder and lightning — but not the wind.

Tina Runyon Work Brooksville, KY storm damage

"By the time it got to Brooksville, the storm was done before the sirens went off or anyone knew something severe had happened," said Work.

Looking at the storm on radar, Brooksville was in a severe thunderstorm warning with a possibility of a tornado. But Work is correct, the sirens had not gone off yet when the storm passed Brooksville at 5:10 p.m.

The Tornado Warning was issued at 5:23 p.m. when the storm was closer to Augusta, just before it continued north into Ohio.

We'll keep this story updated when we learn more from the NWS.