Police: Woman found shot, dead in Walnut Hills senior living facility stairwell

CINCINNATI — A woman died at a senior living facility in Walnut Hills following a shooting Tuesday, Cincinnati police said.

Police said officers responded to the Park Eden building at 2610 Park Ave. after a report of gunshots heard by building residents just before 6:30 p.m.

According to police, the woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound in a stairwell after officers searched the building.

Police said medics were called to attempt life-saving efforts, but were not successful.

Police did not confirm the woman's age or where she was shot.

The incident is under investigation by the Cincinnati Police Department Homicide Unit, according to police, and there is no information on a suspect.

This is a breaking news story. We will update with more information when it is received.