Northern Kentucky woman celebrates 100th birthday after surviving Russian labor camp

UNION, Ky. — Maria Hoppe has spent a century collecting memories.

Some are joyful. Others are painful.

But on Thursday, Hoppe celebrated a milestone that once may have seemed impossible: her 100th birthday.

The Northern Kentucky woman will celebrate with family and friends this weekend, but before the party, she sat down with us to reflect on the remarkable journey that brought her to this moment.

For Hoppe, the key to a long life is simple: respect people.

“It doesn't matter if they're what, they don't feel the same way you do,” Hoppe said. “But you have to respect people.”

It’s advice shaped by a lifetime of experiences.

Hoppe was born in Hungary, in a small town she remembers as Musci, with German roots.

Her childhood was upended by World War II and the divisions that spread through Europe.

“That split the people. Some were for Hitler,” she recalled.

When Russian forces eventually took control, Hoppe’s life changed dramatically. She ended up in a Russian labor camp.

“It was bad,” she said.

For roughly two and a half years, Hoppe endured harsh conditions and relentless hunger.

There was little to drink.

“No water,” she remembered.

Food was scarce, too.

“And then we got a bowl of soup,” she said.

But the soup was never enough.

“Never enough to satisfy your hunger. So you were hungry all the time,” Hoppe said.

Hoppe survived the labor camp and eventually made her way to the United States, arriving through Ellis Island.

Her journey took her from a life defined by survival to a new life filled with family. Today, Hoppe lives in Union, surrounded by the people she loves.

Her family includes her daughter, four grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She also carries the memory of her late husband with her.

“I have a wonderful family,” Hoppe said.

And when she needs help, she knows she doesn't have to look far.

“If I need any help, they're right there, helping me,” she said. “That's why I'm still here, I guess.”

After everything she has endured, Hoppe says staying active has also been important.

Her advice for reaching 100?

“You work, you keep busy, even when you get old like me,” she said.

At 100 years old, Hoppe isn't finished making memories.

She still has one wish she'd like to check off her bucket list — and it involves her favorite football team.

The Cincinnati Bengals.

“Well, Bengals, I have a message for you,” Hoppe said. “I wanna, I want to watch you win the Super Bowl.”

For someone who has already survived so much, Hoppe's wish is a reminder that even after a century, there's always something to look forward to.