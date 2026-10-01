West Clermont School District addresses online threats, reports of student with gun at Middle School

BATAVIA, Ohio — The West Clermont School District addressed the multiple safety incidents involving West Clermont Middle School in a message sent to families on Thursday.

In another message, the district notified families that an 11-year-old West Clermont Middle School student was charged Thursday after making a false report that a gun had been brought to school.

At about 8:35 a.m. Thursday, it was reported that a sixth-grade student told her class she had seen a student with a gun in the hallway. The claim was reported to the school resource officer, prompting an investigation and a response from the Clermont County Sheriff's Office.

The 11-year-old girl who made the report was interviewed by deputies and admitted she had lied, telling them she had "imagined this." After reviewing surveillance footage, investigators determined no weapon had been brought to the school. The Clermont County Prosecutor's Office reviewed the case and determined the student who made the false report would be charged.

This development comes as law enforcement responded to multiple online social media threats made against the school. Additionally, officers also dealt with a student bringing a gun to West Clermont Middle School.

Summary of incidents:

Sept. 23: A report was made regarding an alleged social media post showing a student with a gun threatening to come to the school, according to the school district. The Clermont County Sheriff's Office and Union Township Police Department investigated the claims and said there was no credible threat and no evidence that the social media post existed.

A report was made regarding an alleged social media post showing a student with a gun threatening to come to the school, according to the school district. The Clermont County Sheriff's Office and Union Township Police Department investigated the claims and said there was no credible threat and no evidence that the social media post existed. Sept. 24: More social media threats were investigated, all of which were determined to be not credible.

More social media threats were investigated, all of which were determined to be not credible. Separately, a student reported that friends had heard other students had guns and took them to the restroom. This prompted a search and review of surveillance video, which did not substantiate the claim. The students accused denied the allegations.



Sept. 25: A student reported seeing a gun in another student's backpack. The school district said the report was made around 1:01 p.m. and was not connected to the alleged social media threats reported the days prior.

The school resource officer was immediately contacted and took possession of the backpack and weapon shortly afterward. The officer determined the incident was isolated and that the student had not made any threats to use the weapon. School officials determined the school remained safe and that a lockdown was not necessary. The district said it delayed notifying families to ensure the sheriff's office could complete its investigation.

A student reported seeing a gun in another student's backpack. The school district said the report was made around 1:01 p.m. and was not connected to the alleged social media threats reported the days prior. Sept. 26-27: More social media posts were reported; however, investigators determined they were not credible, according to the district.

The district said it requested additional law enforcement presence at the middle school as a precaution. Mental health support also was made available to students and staff.

More social media posts were reported; however, investigators determined they were not credible, according to the district.

"We are committed to strengthening our communication with families and staff. After consulting with our attorney regarding student privacy laws, we have adjusted our communication plan to share as much information as possible, as soon as possible, without jeopardizing law enforcement’s efforts," the school district said in their message to families.

The school district also said that administrators met with middle school students to discuss the difference between "reporting a concern and spreading a rumor."

The Citizens Advisory Commission previously reviewed research on the implementation of metal detectors or concealed carry in schools. These practices were not initially recommended, but the school district said they will review if additional safety measures should be adopted in light of these recent incidents.