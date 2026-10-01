COVINGTON, Ky. — The Radisson Hotel near the Covington riverfront is under a pending agreement to become a "REVERB by Hard Rock" hotel, backed by a $27 million investment.

The deal would fund upgrades to the hotel's rooms and lobby, bring professional boxing matches to the venue once or twice a month, and more.

For decades, the Radisson has been one of the most recognized buildings and historic hotels along the riverfront.

"In my opinion, it's the most iconic building in the entire city just because of where it's located at and the shape of it, and it's just, it's unbelievable," said Mike Morris, former night manager at the Radisson.

WATCH: What the Radisson Hotel Cincinnati Riverfront's transformation means for Northern Kentucky

Covington's iconic Radisson Hotel to be transformed into a 'Reverb by Hard Rock' with $27 million investment

Julie Kirkpatrick, president and CEO of MeetNKY, said the transformation marks a brand elevation unlike anything currently available in the region.

"We love unique things when they open here," Kirkpatrick told WCPO 9 News Thursday. "It will be a luxury product that will give people another reason to stop and stay longer."

Morris said he is excited to see what the hotel will become.

"Over the last year, year and a half, there's been a decline in the hotel," Morris said Thursday. "So to hear that there's going to be a new company coming in and pouring some much-needed money into the hotel to get it up and running and make it stay here [is great.] I want it to stay here for another 50 years."

The project is also expected to strengthen the tourism connection between Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky, giving Cincinnati's Hard Rock Casino a Covington counterpart.

"It's a natural partnership to have the Hard Rock Casino in downtown, have the Hard Rock Hotel located on the riverbanks of Covington," Kirkpatrick said. "It's a great experience for people that are coming to an entire region."

The deal is expected to be set around Christmas of 2026, with renovations completed as soon as next summer.

You can find more information on Hard Rock's "REVERB" hotels on their website by clicking the link here.