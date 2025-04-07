Northern Kentucky man found dead on riverbank in Pendleton County

BUTLER, Ky. — A man was found dead along a riverbank in Butler, said Rob Braun, the spokesperson for Pendleton County Emergency Management.

Braun said the man was found Monday around 4 p.m. at the end of Mader Street near Butler Bridge.

He did not say exactly how the man died, but Braun called him a "flood victim."

Officials also found the man's canoe, which he was not in, and what they believe is his truck.

Braun said they believe they know who the man is, but they have not released his identity.

Butler is one of two cities in Pendleton County that had mandatory evacuation orders lifted Monday. Residents must now show proof of residence before they're allowed to reenter city limits, officials said.

This is a developing story and WCPO will update when more information is available.