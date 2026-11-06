New program looks to prepare Northern Kentucky students for Artificial Intelligence workforce of tomorrow

NORTHERN KENTUCKY — As artificial intelligence continues to grow, students across the Bluegrass State are making sure they're ready not just inside the classroom, but in the workplace.

Northern Kentucky University, the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, and We Lead CS are now teaming up to provide that opportunity through the "AI for Every Future" program.

The program pairs 20 high school students with regional employers across industries — including logistics, healthcare, manufacturing and more — to solve real-world workplace challenges using artificial intelligence.

"Let's say a company like an advanced manufacturer has a very complicated manual that their employees would need to understand to work on the line. Then our students might be able to use AI to take that employer manual, run it through several AI systems, test it, summarize it, be able to find ways that they could communicate it more effectively," We Lead CS CEO Alicia Sells gave as an example.

For students, the appeal is the hands-on experience.

"The next semester, I'm really excited to go work in the real work field and get real work experience. I think that's real important as a learning individual," Allen County High School student Rylan Harper said Friday.

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The effort also addresses a massive need across the region. According to a report BE NKY released in April, job growth in the region may not be enough to support its economy long term. Over the past 10 years, the region gained 3,600 new residents each year, but only 1,800 new workers.

"I think this represents an opportunity to give us a leg up against folks that we're competing against regionally and around the country," NKY Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Brent Cooper said. "We're hoping that businesses will sign up, work with these students, get them into their pipeline, and hopefully this will represent new jobs for them and new opportunities for the businesses. That's what this is all about."

Businesses interested in getting involved can attend a virtual employer information session on Nov. 19 from 9 to 10 a.m. EST. You can find the registration link by CLICKING HERE.