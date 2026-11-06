Kentucky man arrested for making alleged threats toward Dixie Heights High School

A Kentucky man was arrested for making threats toward people at Dixie Heights High School in Edgewood earlier this week.

Jonah Roark, 18 of Erlanger, Ky., is facing a possible charge of one count of second-degree terroristic threatening for statements he allegedly made to a co-worker at a big-box store in Florence, according to Florence police.

According to an affidavit from police, Roark told his co-worker Monday that people at the school had emotionally wronged him, and he wanted the school to pay. He also referenced the Columbine High School massacre and discussed planting propane bombs at the school and buying a gun, according to the affidavit.

When interviewed by police, Roark said he had made statements about not wanting to be alive and buying a gun, but he denied making threats.

Roark had previously been taken to Sun Behavioral Health on Monday following a statement that he wanted to hurt himself, according to Florence police.

Roark was arrested on a warrant.