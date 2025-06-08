Longtime Conner football coach Dave Trosper passes away

HEBRON, Ky. — Longtime Conner High School football coach and teacher Dave Trosper has passed away. He was 55.

According to LINK nky, Trosper died due to a heart attack Saturday afternoon.

“So sad. Our Coaches Association was all just together 2 nights ago for the all-star game,” Covington Catholic football coach Eddie Eviston said. “God bless his family and Conner community.”

Trosper, a 1988 Boone County graduate, was selected two times as All-Conference in the Mid-South while playing football for Union College and was voted Most Valuable Player by his teammates twice.

Trosper is listed in the record book at Union for most tackles in a single game with 19.

“His teams were always ready to compete. They were tough and hard-nosed just like Dave," said Former Simon Kenton football coach and athletic director Jeff Marksberry. "He played at Boone County for Coach (Owen) Hauck and he instilled that same toughness in his teams. He was an active member of the Northern Kentucky Football Coaches Association and he worked hard for NKY high school football.”

Trosper was inducted into the Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame in 2018.

Trosper began coaching Conner's football program in 2007 and was the longest-tenured football coach in Northern Kentucky.

"Terribly sad day. I coached him. My first year as an assistant at Boone was Dave's sophomore year," said Mount St. Joseph University defensive coordinator Rick Thompson.

Thompson was the Boone County assistant coach in 1985 and coached a young Dave when Trosper played as a linebacker for Boone County High School from 1985-1987.