'We beat the cycle' | Habitat for Humanity helps income-restricted families with 9 new homes in NKY

COVINGTON, Ky. — While studies show that Northern Kentucky is thousands of homes short of what it needs in the coming years, a local nonprofit is doing its part to fill the gaps.

Earlier this week, Sarah Reynolds from Habitat for Humanity of Greater Cincinnati reached out to me directly, following my previous reporting on the housing needs across the Northern Kentucky region.

Reynolds told me that the nonprofit is building nine income-restricted homes across Covington, meant for first-time homeowners.

I met with Reynolds and two AmeriCorps workers, who are helping make these homes a reality.

Reynolds explained that the houses aren't free but are planned out to help families afford the cost.

“We price them at a level that is affordable, and we offer a 0% interest mortgage," Reynolds said.

I also spoke with Theresa Martin, an AmeriCorps worker, about the work she's put into the houses.

“I’m glad to be a part of something that’s doing something for the community, you know that helps people out, like, so I’m right where I need to be," Martin said.

I was later introduced to Ayana Turner, one of the new homeowners in Covington. She told me she was in desperate need of better housing for herself and her three kids.

“We had roaches, non-working kitchen sink, you know, plumbing issues," Turner said.

She told me she had put in multiple applications to Habitat for Humanity, eventually getting a phone call that a house was hers.

“I couldn’t get the smile off my face," Turner said.

Turner walked me through the unfinished home, showing me what she has planned once it's completed.

"This is going to be the kitchen, and I’ve been told there’s going to be an island in the kitchen. So, I plan to just, you know, try to do more cooking with my kids," Turner said.

Part of the program allows the homeowners to help with the construction of the houses and put their mark on their new foundation.

The mother of three will be able to move in later this year, carving out her family's place in a quiet Covington neighborhood.

"It's going to mean that we beat the cycle. You know, there's a lot of struggle going on that I've experienced in life and witnessed in life," Turner said.

Information to apply can be found on Habitat for Humanity's website. The nonprofit also has links if you are interested in volunteering or donating to their work.