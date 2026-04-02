Legislation designating 'Charlie Kirk Memorial Highway' in Boone County heads to governor's desk

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — A stretch of highway in Northern Kentucky could soon be renamed after the late conservative social media personality and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

Republican State Rep. T.J. Roberts introduced House Joint Resolution 12 in January, aiming to designate a portion of Kentucky State Route 18 in Boone County as the "Charlie Kirk Memorial Highway."

Roberts' legislation described Kirk as the "preeminent voice of a generation," saying he inspired millions of young Americans to "engage in civic discourse" and "champion conservative principles."

Kirk died at 31 years old after he was shot in the neck during a speaking event at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10.

The resolution would have directed the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to name just over 11 miles of the road after Kirk. The proposed memorial highway would run from KY-18's intersection with KY-338 through the KY-237 underpass, according to the resolution.

Roberts' legislation was absorbed into Senate Joint Resolution 139, originally introduced to rename a mile-long stretch of US Route 60A in Jefferson County after the late Louisville Metro Police Department officer Peter Grignon.

Grignon was shot and killed while on duty in 2005.

The resolution has since expanded to include other highway and bridge designations, including the "Charlie Kirk Memorial Highway" stretch in Boone County, as listed in Section 22 of the legislation.

Now, Senate Joint Resolution 139 sits on Democratic Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear's desk, awaiting approval. Though Beshear could veto the resolution, the Republican supermajority within the Kentucky General Assembly would be able to override a veto.

"Soon, our community will have a permanent reminder of a figure who made a lasting impact on civic engagement especially among young Americans," Roberts said in a social media post Thursday. "Through his work, Charlie encouraged people to stand firm in their beliefs, but also to engage in respectful give-and-take with those they disagreed with, reminding us that meaningful dialogue is still possible in a divided world."

But not all lawmakers were on board with the idea.

Democratic State Rep. Matt Lehman introduced Amendment 1, which aimed to delete Section 22 entirely. However, the amendment did not pass after a 73-18 vote.

In his social media post, Roberts addressed Lehman's amendment, saying he was "more than a little surprised" to see pushback from another Northern Kentucky lawmaker.

"Some people are so blinded by their own politics that they can’t bring themselves to acknowledge a life well lived," Roberts' post said. "If choosing respect over resentment feels controversial to some, that’s a problem they ought to take a long, hard look at."

Beshear will now make his decision on the legislation.