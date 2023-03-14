Watch Now
KYTC crews will soon start spraying for nuisance weeds

Posted at 8:39 AM, Mar 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-14 08:39:43-04

COVINGTON, Ky. — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will soon spray for nuisance weeds that can create a hazard for drivers across the Commonwealth.

KYTC crews will target a dozen noxious weeds, which could grow several feet tall. Transportation officials said if these plants are left to grow along highways, they could obscure drivers' vision. These plants can also attract deer, which crews believe could help hide them from view.

Those weeds include Amur Honeysuckle, Canada Thistle, Common Teasel, Cutleaf Teasel, Japanese Knotweed, Johnsongrass, Kudzu, Marestail, Multiflora Rose, Nodding Thistle, Poison Hemlock and Spotted Knapweed.

If you own property along a state-owned road, you can request weeds along your property to get sprayed as well. Just submit a written application at your local KYTC Highway district office.

The nearest office for Northern Kentucky is located at 421 Buttermilk Pike in Covington.

