Sayler Park promised traffic lights, crosswalk four years ago, now the project is happening

CINCINNATI — Preparations are underway to make several improvements to a Sayler Park intersection.

This comes four years after 23-year-old Elise Earley died in a crash at the intersection of Thornton Ave. and River Rd.

Aaron Olney and others in his neighborhood said this intersection is the site of a lot of crashes. Right now, there are no crosswalks or traffic lights.

Right after the crash that killed Earley, there was another days later at the same intersection. Then, the Cincinnati Department of Transportation and Engineering promised traffic lights and crosswalks.

These improvements are something some Sayler Park residents have been wanting for years, including Olney.

He's has lived in this Cincinnati neighborhood for two years with his fiance and son. Their house is right across the street from Fernbank Park, but River Rd. makes walking there a challenge.

"Look to the left, look to the right and then we really gotta book it. You know there's no slow walking to get across the street," he said.

Now, preparations are underway for the $1.3 Million project that includes improvements like a crosswalk, traffic lights, a dedicated path for pedestrians and cyclists and new railroad crossing gates.

City of Cincinnati

The project is set to be complete this summer.

"We're pretty excited about that to make this more family friendly for everyone," Olney said.

The changes will make Olney's walk to the park with his family, much less nerve-racking.