PD: Man who hit, killed Roebling Point employee arrested, charged with manslaughter

NEWPORT, Ky. — The man who allegedly hit and killed Gloria San Miguel while she was on her bike turned himself in to police Thursday afternoon and has been arrested, according to Newport police.

In a press conference Thursday, Captain Kevin Drohan said 60-year-old Mark Phipps has been charged with second-degree manslaughter, tampering with evidence and leaving the scene of a crash. In addition, 60-year-old Thomas Jackson has also been charged with tampering with evidence, though police did not say whether they believe Jackson was in the vehicle when it hit San Miguel.

Drohan said Phipps turned himself in to Newport police at around 12:50 p.m. on Thursday.

San Miguel's family said she was riding her bike with her partner along the 11th Street Bridge early Saturday morning in Newport when a driver hit her and took off.

Video cameras in the area captured the crash, Drohan said. Police were able to narrow down the vehicle involved and had begun the process of visiting addresses connected to vehicles resembling the one involved in the crash. Phipps turned himself in and police were able to locate a red Chevy Trailblazer matching the vehicle in surveillance footage.

Drohan said the truck had damage on it consistent with having been in a crash like the one that killed San Miguel. He said he could not say if impairment played a part in the crash.

Loved ones said San Miguel is well-known in the NKY community and everyone is devastated by this tragedy. She worked at Roebling Point Books and Coffee in Covington.

At the bookstore, there are multiple tributes in her honor including a white bike.

There's also a Gofundme for her family that's already raised more than $40,000.

While dealing with the gap her loss leaves behind, community members spent the days following San Miguel's death demanding justice in hopes that police find the person responsible.

"That would bring so much peace to a lot of people for this person to have accountability for what has happened. And it's not about making that person suffer. It's just about bringing some closure and a sense of completeness," said Webster.

Webster is also calling for safer spaces for bike riders. The bridge where San Miguel was killed does not have bike lanes.

"As a community, we need to put design things in place to simply allow everyone to be traveling together," said Webster.

Newport police and the Campbell County Special Investigations Team said they are together to investigate and reconstruct the collision.