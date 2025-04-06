Kentucky River expected to reach record levels near dam in Lockport

LOCKPORT, Ky. — Water levels from the Kentucky River are expected to pass a record level near the dam in Lockport, which borders Owen County.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the Kentucky River is expected to crest in Lockport at 57 feet on Tuesday, surpassing the previous record of 56.9 feet. The river has already reached the "Major" flood stage Sunday, sitting just above 50 feet.

For those living along the Kentucky River in Monterey, which is just southeast of Lockport, water is expected to be 4 feet deep in homes closest to the river when the river hits 51 feet, according to NOAA.

"More than half of Monterey floods," NOAA said of the Kentucky River flood impacts at 51 feet.

A WCPO 9 crew heading to Lockport was unable to reach the community due to high water levels in the nearby town of Gratz.

The Kentucky River flows along Owen County and through Carroll County before emptying into the Ohio River near Carollton. Further north of Gratz, other communities dealing with flooding from the Kentucky River include Perry Park, home to the popular Perry Park Golf Resort, Worthville, Langstaff and more. Carollton is also dealing with high water levels from the Ohio River.

The Ohio River is expected to crest Sunday evening at 60 feet near Cincinnati, a level only reached once in the last 28 years. Other Kentucky communities along the Licking River have experienced "Moderate" flood stage water levels, with the cities of Falmouth and Butler both initiating mandatory evacuation orders Saturday. Water levels in Falmouth have reached just over 38 feet, according to NOAA.

See NOAA's Kentucky River flood impacts for Lockport below:



54 - Low lying roads near the river along and west of KY 355 flood.

51 - More than half of Monterey floods. Water is four feet deep in homes closest to the river. Water is up to two feet deep on Taylor St. Flooding may occur in low lying buildings along Crittenden Street in Gratz.

49 - Some homes in Monterey along High Street and Worth streets likely flood, with Taylor Street west of town flooded. Long stretches of Old Landing Road and Point of Rock Road are flooded. Water approaches homes along Crittenden Street in Gratz, with stretches of Ky Route 355 and Crittenden Road flooded.

47 - Some homes in Monterey near High Street flood, with Point of Rock Road and long stretches of Old Landing Road flooded.

45 - Water surrounds some homes on High Street in Monterey. Point of Rock and Old Landing Rd flood in several areas. Route 355 near Gratz is flooded, as well as Crittenden Street east of town.

43 - KY 389 floods near Lockport. Water approaches some homes along High St. in Monterey. Some stretches of 355 north of Perry Park flood, as well as near Gratz.

41 - Water approaches some outbuildings and barns in Monterey. Some yards beetween Eagle Lane and the river in Perry Park flood, with flooding along some low areas of Old Landing Road.

36 - Low areas of Point of Rock and Old Landing Roads, with water encroaching on low lying roads near Perry Park and Monterey.

33 - Low lying roads near the river along and west of KY 355 flood.

30 - Parts of Eagle Creek campground, between Worthville and Perry, flood along KY 355.

