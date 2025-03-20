Kentucky man on the run after facing multi-count indictment for making child sexual abuse material

MOUNT OLIVET, Ky. — Kentucky State Police and a local prosecutor are asking for help finding a man accused of making and possessing child sexual abuse material.

Bailey Tully, 22, was indicted on two counts of voyeurism, two counts of promoting a sexual performance by a minor and 64 counts of possessing material portraying a sexual performance by a minor in February 2024.

According to his indictments, Tully possessed sexual photos of young girls and separately recorded videos of young girls through a peephole in the bathroom at his Mt. Olivet home.

"(He was) allegedly filming, two young girls that were under the age of 12 through a peephole in the bathroom at his residence," Robertson County Commonwealth's Attorney Michael Laws said.

According to court documents, Tully missed his Dec. 23, 2024 court date. He was on house arrest. However, his ankle monitor hasn't communicated with the server since October 2024.

Laws said they are searching for Tully and are willing to extradite him from any state if he is found outside Kentucky.

You can watch the full breakdown of this case below:

Robertson County man accused of CSAM skips bail

Anyone with any information on Tully’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Kentucky State Police Post 6 at 859-428-1212.