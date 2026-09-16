'Just not keeping up:' How Boone County is combating declining state funding for roads and infrastructure

BOONE COUNTY, KY — Northern Kentucky's population boom is putting pressure on roads and infrastructure, and Boone County officials say state funding is not keeping pace.

According to Boone County officials, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet allocated about $778,000 for county road aid in Fiscal Year 2027. That is down from $949,000 last year.

"The money we're getting from the county road aid from the state, which is derived from taxation on gasses and motor vehicles and things like that, it's just not keeping up with the demand with how they divvy it out," Boone County Commissioner Jesse Brewer told WCPO 9 News Wednesday.

WATCH: How Boone County leaders are combating declines in county road funding

'Just not keeping up:' How Boone County is combating declining state funding for roads & infrastructure

In response to the decline in state funding, Boone County leaders created a dedicated infrastructure fund. Each year, a set amount is reserved exclusively for infrastructure and road projects.

"We can't count on Frankfort to deliver for us and we've got to be self-reliant and figure this out," Brewer said. "That's why we started doing this a few years ago and it continues to be a proven asset today."

One project the fund made possible is widening Porter Road in Walton-Verona to a two-lane road with a center stripe. The project was completed back in 2023.

"We had the money ready to go," Brewer explained. "It was basically, hey, you can get this jump started, but instead of state waiting for the state, waiting for the red tape, [it allowed] us to cut the red tape and get going faster and deliver that road in time for school to start."

WCPO 9 News reached out to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet for information on how county road aid funding allocations are decided, and for Boone County's allocations over the past decade, but has not heard back.