Police: 75-year-old woman dead, another driver hurt after crash on Houston Rd.

FLORENCE, Ky. — A woman died and another driver was left injured after a car crash early Sunday morning, according to Florence police.

The crash took place on Houston Road near Marydale Road, according to Florence police. Officers responded to the scene around 12:32 a.m.

Based on their investigation, Florence police say a head-on collision took place between a vehicle traveling northbound and another vehicle heading southbound. The driver of the southbound vehicle, 75-year-old Mayra Ruiz, died at the scene. The driver of the other car was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This incident remains under investigation, according to Florence police. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Accident Reconstruction Team.