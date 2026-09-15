BOONE COUNTY, KY — Boone County neighbors are rallying behind a Burlington, Kentucky, woman fighting to save her land from a sewage pipeline project planned by Sanitation District 1 of Northern Kentucky.

Gayle Pille has owned more than 40 acres of natural land in Burlington for nearly 40 years.

"It's full of deer, it's full of turkeys. You see the bird feeders right here, lots of different birds," Pille said.

A sewage pipeline is planned to pass directly through that natural environment along Woolper Creek.

WATCH: Boone County neighbors respond to SD-1's $39.5 million sewage pipeline plans

Boone County neighbors rally behind Burlington woman fighting to save her land from sewage pipeline

The pipeline is part of SD-1's $39.5 million plan to address sewage overflow across the region. According to SD-1, about 1.2 million gallons of sewage overflow into Woolper Creek every year. The project is expected to eliminate that overflow.

SD-1 plans to take part of Pille's land for a 20-foot easement through eminent domain. Pille has continued to stand firm in her opposition.

"I think it was actually supposed to be finished by now, so I've kind of held the whole thing up," Pille told WCPO 9 News in late August.

The Boone County Circuit Court previously ruled in SD-1's favor, and the Kentucky Court of Appeals affirmed that ruling on April 3. Pille is now taking her fight to the Kentucky Supreme Court, asking it to take up the issue.

"If we could get a hearing, then we can make these points again," she said.

On Tuesday, members of the Boone County community rallied behind Pille and called for the pipeline's route to be changed at an SD-1 meeting. Opponents are pushing back against the currently proposed "B2" route.

"B2 is costing a lot. Private property, creeks and waterways, a mature forest and abundant wildlife habitat," one community member said.

SD-1 officials said no better route existed for the project.

"Our engineers and consultants evaluated multiple alternatives. The selected approach provides a gravity-based solution that reduces reliance on pump stations and ongoing operation, maintenance, and the eventual replacement cost associated with those pumps," SD-1's Adam Cheney said at Tuesday's meeting.

SD-1 provided WCPO 9 News with answers to some of the biggest questions about the project. You can find that informational Q&A below:

Why is SD1 building this project?

The project is primarily about eliminating sanitary sewer overflows and improving the long-term reliability of the wastewater system. Today, approximately 1.2 million gallons of sanitary sewer overflows enter Woolper Creek in a typical year. Once the Central Boone County Sewer Master Plan is complete, those overflows are expected to be eliminated in a typical year.

How much does the project cost?

The four-phase Master Plan is currently estimated at approximately $39.5 million. Approximately $10.6 million came from American Rescue Plan Act Cleaner Water Program funding, with the remainder funded through SD1 capital resources. Phase 4 is funded entirely by SD1.

Was the route chosen because grant money was available?

No single factor drove the decision. SD1 considered both initial and long-term costs as part of a broader engineering evaluation that also included system performance, regulatory compliance, constructability, environmental impacts and public benefit.

Does the project provide other benefits to nearby residents?

Yes. The project will expand public sewer service to underserved areas of Boone County. Residents along the corridor will have the option to connect to the public sewer system and discontinue use of private septic systems, which can contribute to groundwater and surface water pollution when they fail or are not properly maintained.

Why was this route selected?

SD1 evaluated multiple alternatives. The selected plan provided the best overall solution when considering engineering, regulatory requirements, constructability, lifecycle costs, environmental impacts, system reliability, and long-term community needs.

Is this primarily a growth project?

No. The project addresses existing sanitary sewer overflows and capacity constraints and is part of SD1's federally mandated Clean H2O40 program. It also provides capacity to accommodate growth identified by Boone County.

What is SD1 doing to protect Woolper Creek?

Environmental stewardship has been an important consideration throughout the project. In addition to eliminating approximately 1.2 million gallons of sanitary sewer overflows in Woolper Creek during a typical year, SD1 reduced the temporary construction corridor from approximately 100 feet to 40 feet in many locations, developed restoration plans for stream crossings and coordinated environmental review and permitting with state and federal regulatory agencies.

How many easements does SD1 need to complete the project?

SD1 needed more than 70 easements for the project and has acquired all but one. After more than 18 months of attempted negotiations, SD1 initiated eminent domain proceedings that are currently pending.

Is SD1 taking all the property?

No. SD1 is acquiring only a 20-foot easement for an underground sewer. After construction, the property owner will retain ownership and use of the property, subject to limited easement restrictions.

What did the courts decide?

The Boone County Circuit Court ruled in SD1's favor, and the Kentucky Court of Appeals affirmed that ruling on April 3, 2026. Because litigation remains pending, we cannot comment further on the merits of the case.