'It is curious': NKU students, UC political expert talk President Trump rally in Northern Kentucky

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. — President Donald Trump will hold a rally Saturday afternoon at Northern Kentucky University, his second appearance in the Greater Cincinnati area in two weeks. Trump is set to make his remarks Saturday at 2 p.m. at Truist Arena.

Some NKU students on campus are grateful for the president's visit.

"I think it's good that a president wants to come here no matter what he supports," NKU student Nick Kramer said.

Not all students share that view.

"I don't like the guy," NKU student Aidan Renneker said. "I'm not gonna be there. I got to rest after midterms, but good luck to the people protesting."

One of the many questions among students is why Trump chose NKU.

"I don't know if there's been any like past events that have happened here, but uh yeah, it definitely took us by surprise," NKU student Ian said.

WATCH: Diving into the "why" ahead of President Trump's visit to Northern Kentucky University

'It is curious:' NKU students and UC political expert talk President Trump rally in Northern Kentucky

WCPO 9 asked University of Cincinnati political science professor David Niven that same question ahead of the midterm elections.

"In normal circumstances, you would say this is kind of a twofer. You get Kentucky and obviously right over the border into Ohio, and you get attention in both," Niven said. "But one of the really interesting things in campaign 2026 is that Trump's approval ratings are underwater in both places."

In Northern Kentucky, the president's endorsement of candidates carried significant weight in the March primary elections. Leading up to the primaries, President Trump endorsed Ed Gallrein, who won the Republican nomination for Kentucky's 4th Congressional District over incumbent Thomas Massie.

"I think you'll hear not only credit-claiming for Ed Gallrein [this Saturday,] but I think you'll hear from Trump another round of Thomas Massie bashing," Niven predicted.

Despite that victory for the administration, Niven still questions why the president chose Northern Kentucky.

"That's a solid Republican district. It doesn't need help," Niven said. "So in terms of strategic use of his time, it is curious to spend the afternoon in Northern Kentucky, relative to all the places out there where there are hard-fought races going on."

WCPO 9 will be at the rally to bring you the latest from the president.