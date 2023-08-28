Watch Now
NewsNorthern Kentucky

Actions

Increased police presence at all Gallatin County schools following threat

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
Gallatin County High School
Posted at 7:30 AM, Aug 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-28 07:30:12-04

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. — Students, parents and staff at all Gallatin County schools will notice an increased law enforcement presence on campuses Monday.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating a threat made against Gallatin County Middle School. Investigators said they have identified a suspect and that person is "isolated from the school."

"Gallatin Sheriff's Office staff as well as officers from Warsaw PD will be present out of an abundance of safety for our children and school staff," a spokesperson for the department said in a press release.

Gallatin County Sheriff Robert "Bud" Webster said the department currently has no evidence that the threat is credible.

Investigators did not go into detail about the threat, but did say that any threat against a school could be considered as terroristic threatening, a second degree felony.

The suspect has not been identified and it is unclear if they will face any charges.

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News Headlines

More local news:
Police: Husband wanted for murdering wife in Union Township found dead CPD: 1 man shot, killed in South Cumminsville Walker's sacrifice fly in the 8th leads Diamondbacks to a 5-2 win over Reds

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.