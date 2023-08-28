Increased police presence at all Gallatin County schools following threat

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. — Students, parents and staff at all Gallatin County schools will notice an increased law enforcement presence on campuses Monday.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating a threat made against Gallatin County Middle School. Investigators said they have identified a suspect and that person is "isolated from the school."

"Gallatin Sheriff's Office staff as well as officers from Warsaw PD will be present out of an abundance of safety for our children and school staff," a spokesperson for the department said in a press release.

Gallatin County Sheriff Robert "Bud" Webster said the department currently has no evidence that the threat is credible.

Investigators did not go into detail about the threat, but did say that any threat against a school could be considered as terroristic threatening, a second degree felony.

The suspect has not been identified and it is unclear if they will face any charges.