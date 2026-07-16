'I have been able to breathe' | How Northern Kentucky's first free health clinic is impacting patients

NEWPORT, Ky. — For more than a month now, the Faith Community Clinic in Newport has served uninsured patients at no cost.

Precious Kaya was the clinic's first patient. She said losing her insurance after a cancer diagnosis left her facing an impossible choice.

WATCH: How Northern Kentucky's first free health clinic is impacting its patients

How Northern Kentucky's first free health clinic is impacting its patients

"Do I take medication? Do I taper myself off? Can I afford to take medication today?" Kaya said.

WCPO 9 first spoke to Kaya in June, when she found the solution in the Faith Community Clinic.

"I have been able to breathe easy," Kaya said. "It's just a beautiful thing to have that extra money, and it's not a lot. It's not a lot, but it's that little bit that goes a long way that gives me my life back."

Stacie Wethington, who works with the clinic, said the community is beginning to take notice.

"For June, we had about 25 patients. That was mostly new patients and a couple of follow-ups," Wethington said. "I think the word is getting out there slowly but surely."

Wethington said the clinic's mission extends beyond physical health.

"We're taking care of their physical problems, but we're also addressing lots of social determinants of health, housing insecurity, food insecurity, um, and their spiritual needs if they'd like to do that," Wethington said.

The clinic started off with around 20 volunteers signed up in March. Now, there are over 100 volunteers interested in helping with the efforts.

The clinic now plans to expand its services to include dentistry and mental health care in the future.

Have a story idea or tip for WCPO 9 Northern Kentucky reporter Logan MacDonald? Email him at Logan@WCPO.com.