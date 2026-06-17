'A true blessing' | She prayed for help. Then found Newport's new free clinic minutes later

Faith Community Health Network opened its doors two weeks ago, offering free healthcare to those who need it most.

The center offers uninsured and low-income patients access to health care.

Precious Kaya was the first patient to get medical support at the center. She told us she found the clinic through prayer.

"I had ran out of medication, and I was praying, and I was like, 'Lord, your promises are yes and amen, and you said that you will provide, and you will have provision for me,'" Kaya said.

Kaya said the answer to her prayer came quickly when she was scrolling on Facebook.

"And 10 minutes later, I was on Facebook, and an ad popped up," Kaya said. "Fifteen minutes later, I got a notification saying that they were taking for scheduling. The next day, I was in for an appointment."

Kaya described the experience as welcoming from the moment she walked in.

"It wasn't, 'Here's the paperwork, fill it out,'" Kaya said. "It was, 'Hi, how are you doing today? Welcome in, you're the first patient. Let me sit down with you. How was your day?' The greeting was warming."

WATCH: How the clinic is serving the needs of the community

She prayed for help, and found a new free clinic minutes later

The clinic is open two days a week and is staffed by volunteers like Dr. Robert Tracy. Patients must schedule appointments to be seen at the center.

"We have this expansive lab where we can do lots of point-of-care testing, we can check CBCs, comprehensive metabolic panels, HIV," Tracy said.

Medical staff said the clinic is about more than treating immediate health needs — it's about building healthier communities.

"We're here to support those people, give them the foundation that they need, so that their health is on the right track," said Aaron Brumall, executive director at Faith Community Health Network.

Downstairs from the clinic is the Faith Community Pharmacy, which has been serving the community since 2002. The pharmacy fills between 2,000 and 2,500 prescriptions a month.

"It's a true blessing," Kaya said.